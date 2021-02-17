Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:BEPTF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 1,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

