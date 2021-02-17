Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $56.65 million and $12.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,773,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

