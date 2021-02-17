Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Down 6.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $54.01. 716,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 648,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $361.22 million and a PE ratio of -68.37.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

