Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.73

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.49. Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 323,448 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$312.33 million and a P/E ratio of -20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

