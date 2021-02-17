Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.31. Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 9,669 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$23.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

