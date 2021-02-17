Beaufield Resources (CVE:BFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Beaufield Resources Inc. (CVE:BFD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Beaufield Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,059,258 shares trading hands.

About Beaufield Resources (CVE:BFD)

Beaufield Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Urban property covering an area of approximately 223 square kilometers located in the Abitibi area; Eleonore-Opinaca property covering an area of approximately 171 square kilometers situated within the Opinaca reservoir area; Launay property covering an area of 55 square kilometers located in the Abitibi greenstone belt; and Tortigny project covering an area of approximately 239 square kilometers located approximately 100 kilometers north of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec.

