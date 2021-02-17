Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $378,057.99 and approximately $2,050.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,689,757 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.