Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Up 2.7%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €57.00 ($67.06) and last traded at €57.00 ($67.06). 80,006 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.50 ($65.29).

Several research firms recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

