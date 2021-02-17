Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 43,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

