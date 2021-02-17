Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Belden alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the period.

Belden stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.