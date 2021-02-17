Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $90.08 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $90.08 million and $163,838.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

