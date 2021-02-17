Bell Bank Buys 10,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

