Bell Bank Buys 6,278 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bell Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 116,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

