Bell Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bell Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after buying an additional 215,003 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.