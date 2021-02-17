Bell Bank Has $130.19 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,134 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

