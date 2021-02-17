Bell Bank Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

