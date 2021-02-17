Bell Bank Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

