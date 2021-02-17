Bell Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

