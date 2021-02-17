Bell Bank Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

