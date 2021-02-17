Bella Protocol Price Tops $3.14 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005998 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and $33.45 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

