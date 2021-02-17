Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLCM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.