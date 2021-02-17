Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 774,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,144,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

