BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.97

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 738643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

