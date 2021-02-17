Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Shares Gap Up to $173.00

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26), but opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.35). Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at GBX 181.09 ($2.37), with a volume of 10,417 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

