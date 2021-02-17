Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.30 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

