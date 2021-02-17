Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.