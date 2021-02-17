Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) shot up 27.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,151,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 185,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

