Beowulf Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $105,663.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

