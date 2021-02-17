Berry Data (BRY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.59 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $35.59 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $13.62 or 0.00026117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

Berry Data can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

