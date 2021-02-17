Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. Best Hometown Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

About Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

