Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Down to $2,800.00

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), but opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 2,774 ($36.24), with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £251.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,040.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,680.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

