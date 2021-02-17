Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Beyond Meat worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,106. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.