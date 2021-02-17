BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

