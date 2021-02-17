BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group (BHP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,244.50 ($29.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,095.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,823. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,311 ($30.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market cap of £47.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

