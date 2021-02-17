BHP Group’s (BHP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. 227,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

