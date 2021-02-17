Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.62

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 35.95 ($0.47). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47), with a volume of 37,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The firm has a market cap of £20.64 million and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.58.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

