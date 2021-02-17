Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BILI stock opened at $148.84 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 1.42.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

