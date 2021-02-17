BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 4.6%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 7,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLRDF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

