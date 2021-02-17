Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.81 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.81 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $147.61 or 0.00288095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00434435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00178174 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.40 or 0.84446324 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

