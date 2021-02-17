Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

BIO opened at $649.62 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

