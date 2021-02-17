Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BASI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,191. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

