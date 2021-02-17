BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.25

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 6337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40.

In other news, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

