BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.25

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 6337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.
BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
