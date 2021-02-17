BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,838,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,256,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $461.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.