BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 19,538,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,933,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
