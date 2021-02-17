BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 19,538,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,933,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.