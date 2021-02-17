BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,337,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,193,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.