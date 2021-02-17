Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX) Trading Down 1.4%

Biologix Hair Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGX) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Biologix Hair Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLGX)

Happy Town Holdings, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. It engages in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products and therapeutic methods for the treatment of human hair loss, including products for hair regeneration, hair loss prevention, and the treatment of alopecia aereata.

