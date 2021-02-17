bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $148.02

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and traded as high as $150.47. bioMérieux shares last traded at $150.47, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.