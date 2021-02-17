Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 6.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.54. 31,867,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 106,062,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $6,468,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

