BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,434,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,695,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

