BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 576.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of BioTelemetry worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioTelemetry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAT opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

